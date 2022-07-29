Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Reduced by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Shares of RY stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

