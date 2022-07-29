Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $1,098,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $1,098,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,741 shares of company stock worth $20,969,282. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

