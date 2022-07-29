Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.