Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,633,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

RNR stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $131.56 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.