Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

PVH opened at $61.65 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

