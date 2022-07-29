Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LHC Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LHC Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 547,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $163.10 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $216.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

