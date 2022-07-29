Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.52 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

