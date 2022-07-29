Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 152,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,713,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,936,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

