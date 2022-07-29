Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $494,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 111,791 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.