Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $550,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,670,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,301,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $179.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

