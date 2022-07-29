Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

