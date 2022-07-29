Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SLM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SLM by 21.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SLM by 7.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.26.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

