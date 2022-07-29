Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.