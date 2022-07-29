Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

