Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,620,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $100.91 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

