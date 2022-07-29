Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.23 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.