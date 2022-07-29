Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.23 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.
Penn National Gaming Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.