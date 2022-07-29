Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $432,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,088.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 269,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 246,563 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

