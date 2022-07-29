Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $616,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,068,000 after buying an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after acquiring an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,018,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,341,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

