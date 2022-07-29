Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $635,000 Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,038 shares of company stock worth $4,370,386 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

PDCE stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.