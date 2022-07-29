Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

