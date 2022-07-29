Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita Trading Down 4.0 %

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $83.41 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.