SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 60,553 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 430.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.