SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Jul 29th, 2022

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $91.68.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

