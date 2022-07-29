SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,221,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $11,263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,988,000 after buying an additional 72,055 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley set a $114.00 price target on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Carter’s Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.34 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

