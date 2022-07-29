SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $146.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,106 shares of company stock valued at $36,088,143. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.