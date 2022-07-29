SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,098 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,616,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

