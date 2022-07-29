SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 922,555 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 837,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 721,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $7,963,000.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

