Signaturefd LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

