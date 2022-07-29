Signaturefd LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

