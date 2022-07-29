Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 1,605 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,012,352 shares of company stock worth $35,255,450. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:AR opened at $38.58 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AR. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

