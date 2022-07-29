Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 649 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $27,134,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $17,437,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $11,680,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZD. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

