Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 401.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 10,570 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 10,570 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,685. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

