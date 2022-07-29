Signaturefd LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,393 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,024,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 315,500 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 12.7 %

NYSE EDU opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.