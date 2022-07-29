Signaturefd LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 209,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,767 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.79.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.