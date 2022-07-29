Signaturefd LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

