Signaturefd LLC Has $52,000 Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 571.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Everbridge by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Everbridge Price Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.