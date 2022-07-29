Signaturefd LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,582,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 323,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,394,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,524 shares in the company, valued at $125,394,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $287.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $277.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

