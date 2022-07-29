Signaturefd LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 924.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $77.10 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.