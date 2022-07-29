Signaturefd LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PTC by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PTC by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PTC by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,527,000 after buying an additional 474,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $40,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,106 shares of company stock valued at $36,088,143. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

