Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

