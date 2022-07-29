Signaturefd LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $67.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

