Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 500,232 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $10,139,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $9,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 219,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $6,253,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 146.35. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

