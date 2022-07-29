Signaturefd LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 581.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $152.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

