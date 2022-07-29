Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 220.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $20,150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chewy by 3,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,925,000 after acquiring an additional 246,419 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after buying an additional 219,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $11,983,000.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.
CHWY opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.13 and a beta of 0.33. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
