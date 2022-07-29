Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.91 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

