Signaturefd LLC Sells 153 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MGE Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $80.36 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.64.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

