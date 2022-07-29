Signaturefd LLC Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after buying an additional 102,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 293,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

