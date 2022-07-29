Signaturefd LLC Sells 779 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 35,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

