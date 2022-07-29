Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $14,071,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,422,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.52 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.93.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

