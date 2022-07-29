Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 1,196.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SI opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.76.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

